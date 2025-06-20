Growing pains
Why Vermont’s smaller retail cannabis businesses are not happy with a new bill that makes changes to the industry. Plus, Sen. Welch decries a section of the budget bill being considered by Congress that restricts the ability of states to regulate Artificial Intelligence, a Vermont aircraft manufacturer secures a partnership with Republic Airways for an all-electric plane, the number of Quebec homes located in flood zones will increase when new maps are introduced next year, a Vershire author’s new book explore pseudoscience and the public's eroding trust in institutions like government and media, and in our weekly sports report we delve into the shocking trade the Boston Red Sox made last week when they sent their best slugger and three-time all-star to the San Francisco Giants.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...