Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Land for Farmers’ Markets

By Abagael Giles,
Liam Elder-ConnorsAdiah Gholston
Published June 10, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

There’s growing concern over the future of Vermont farmers’ markets because many don’t own the land where they operate. Plus, Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the Trump’s budget bill would “inflict bipartisan suffering,” the head of the Vermont Afghan Alliance says the recent travel ban is another blow to reuniting Afghan who helped the U.S military with their families, AAA warns people of a text scam, and updates on road work as we enter road construction season.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.<br/><br/>Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views &amp; Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston