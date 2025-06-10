Land for Farmers’ Markets
There’s growing concern over the future of Vermont farmers’ markets because many don’t own the land where they operate. Plus, Vermont Senator Peter Welch says the Trump’s budget bill would “inflict bipartisan suffering,” the head of the Vermont Afghan Alliance says the recent travel ban is another blow to reuniting Afghan who helped the U.S military with their families, AAA warns people of a text scam, and updates on road work as we enter road construction season.
