Chilling effect
The threat to a program that’s helped millions of low-income people in the northeast pay their heating bills. Plus, federal officials detain migrant workers employed at an affordable housing project in Newport, the Development Review Board in Essex postpones a vote on whether to approve an Amazon distribution center, a new COVID variant is found in Quebec’s wastewater system, a global ski company that runs three resorts in Vermont rehires a former CEO, and the Vermont Law and graduate school receives the largest donation in its history.
