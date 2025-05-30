Cleaning house
The joys of spring cleaning with two Vermont professional home organizers. Plus, many construction projects along the state’s shores are paused for spring fish spawning season, a new study shows wildlife underpass tunnels are helping amphibians survive as they migrate across roads each spring, a teachers’ union contract is ratified after a unanimous vote by the Rutland City School Board, access to COVID shots could be compromised now that federal health officials aren’t recommending them for children and pregnant women, the first president of Vermont State University announces his retirement, and we reluctantly parse over what’s been a disappointing showing to this point in the Major League Baseball season by the Boston Red Sox in our weekly sports report.
