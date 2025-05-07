Message of hope
In his first interview with local media since being released from prison, Moshen Mahdawi speaks about his detention by immigration authorities and the message of hope he’s trying to send now. Plus, House lawmakers in Montpelier advance a bill including an income tax exemption on military pensions, Vermont joins a lawsuit trying to block Trump administration cuts to federal Health and Human service programs, a minister at St. Michael’s College discusses the conclave to choose a new pope, and a Real ID requirement starts today for Americans and permanent residents to pass through airport security.
