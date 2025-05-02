Trail mix
Why there’s an urgent call to support and save public access to trails that cross over into private land. Plus, House lawmakers approve a state constitutional amendment protecting collective bargaining rights, a state commission that helped recognize Abenaki tribe groups explains their process amid criticism from two federally recognized First Nations, officials recover the body of a hiker who went missing in January, Vermont’s regular spring turkey hunting season is underway, and we review a wild week of action in the NHL and NBA playoffs in our weekly sports report.
