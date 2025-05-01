The exception
A conversation with Republican Lt. Gov. John Rodgers about a wide range of issues, including his willingness to speak out against the Trump administration and his advocacy for reforming state cannabis law. Plus, an activist arrested and detained after showing up to a citizenship appointment has been freed and can remain in Vermont for the time being, some key state spending priorities might be postponed or scrapped due to uncertainty over whether federal funding will be cut, Vermont has put a pause on dozens of AmeriCorps state positions after millions of dollars in federal funding for the program was halted, and Burlington's City Council approves a proposal for an overdose prevention site.
