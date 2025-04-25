White Hare/Brown Hare
Researchers are looking for ways to help snowshoe hares adapt to a changing climate. Plus, Vermont State Police investigate the non-fatal shooting of a Milton police officer, the state senate gives its preliminary approval to a ban on guns in Burlington bars, uncertainty about federal money for high speed internet infrastructure, and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.
