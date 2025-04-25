Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

White Hare/Brown Hare

By Burgess Brown,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:43 AM EDT
Researchers are looking for ways to help snowshoe hares adapt to a changing climate. Plus, Vermont State Police investigate the non-fatal shooting of a Milton police officer, the state senate gives its preliminary approval to a ban on guns in Burlington bars, uncertainty about federal money for high speed internet infrastructure, and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

