Sea Squirts
More invasive species, like sea squirts, are being found on New England’s floating docks and piers and they may stick around thanks to warmer ocean temperatures caused by climate change. Plus, U.S border agents detain eight farmworkers at a Franklin County dairy farm, Vermont Habitat for Humanity programs lose AmeriCorps volunteers after federal cuts, state officials on Earth Day pledge to strongly oppose efforts by the Trump Administration to weaken environmental regulations, and a buyer for Burke Mountain Resort.
