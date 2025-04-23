Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Sea Squirts

By Liam Elder-Connors
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

More invasive species, like sea squirts, are being found on New England’s floating docks and piers and they may stick around thanks to warmer ocean temperatures caused by climate change. Plus, U.S border agents detain eight farmworkers at a Franklin County dairy farm, Vermont Habitat for Humanity programs lose AmeriCorps volunteers after federal cuts, state officials on Earth Day pledge to strongly oppose efforts by the Trump Administration to weaken environmental regulations, and a buyer for Burke Mountain Resort.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. <a href="mailto:liam.elderconnors@vermontpublic.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-ab2e-d2dd-abff-eb6ea2110000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1742216636638,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1742216636638,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Email Liam.&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:liam.elderconnors@vermontpublic.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a433-d312-a397-ae73fd870000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a433-d312-a397-ae73fce50000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Email Liam.</a>
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors