Mussel Loss
Wild blue mussels have all but disappeared from New England’s coastline, a reality that’s been hard for people who harvest them for a living. Plus, Catholic Vermonters remember Pope Francis, who died Monday, Sen. Peter Welch pushes to permanently extend tele-health services for all Medicare recipients, labor negotiations between teachers and the school board sour in Rutland City, and hunters that sent a tooth from their deer to Vermont Fish and Wildlife can now find out how old that deer was.
