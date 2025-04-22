Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Mussel Loss

By Lexi Krupp,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published April 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Wild blue mussels have all but disappeared from New England’s coastline, a reality that’s been hard for people who harvest them for a living. Plus, Catholic Vermonters remember Pope Francis, who died Monday, Sen. Peter Welch pushes to permanently extend tele-health services for all Medicare recipients, labor negotiations between teachers and the school board sour in Rutland City, and hunters that sent a tooth from their deer to Vermont Fish and Wildlife can now find out how old that deer was.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public. <a href="mailto:lexi.krupp@vermontpublic.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000177-ab2e-d2dd-abff-eb6ea2110000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1742304099544,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1742304099544,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000186-5fe4-d0fb-afde-5ff5517d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Email Lexi&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:lexi.krupp@vermontpublic.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a96a-d6ad-a9dd-f9fba4220001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000195-a96a-d6ad-a9dd-f9fba4220000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Email Lexi</a>.
See stories by Lexi Krupp
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system. Email Liam.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors