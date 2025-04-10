Toilet humor
We preview the Paramount Theatre’s staging of the Tony Award winning musical Urinetown. Plus, Vermont communities lose FEMA funding for a hazard mitigation program canceled by the Trump administration, an executive order signed by the president condemns the Vermont Climate Superfund Act created to allow the state to seek damages from major oil companies, Vermont State Police investigate calls made to multiple schools with false reports of shooting incidents, and a Vermont lawmaker says he’s got an alternative and more cost-effective plan for restoring the Bennington Battle Monument.
