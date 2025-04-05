Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Capitol Recap: Funding flux

By Karen Anderson,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published April 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
State lawmakers are facing potential federal spending cuts from the Trump administration that may create challenges for Vermont’s budget, just as newly announced tariffs risk shrinking the state’s economy.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

