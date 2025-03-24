Debating history
Commemorating the Westminster Massacre amid a debate over whether it really marked the first death of the American Revolution. Plus, U.S. Border Patrol officials are restricting Canadian visitor access to a library and opera house that straddles the international boundary, Amazon wants to build a distribution facility in Essex amid significant community pushback, Vermont’s public transit agencies are being asked to trim their budgets for next year, legislation that would change the mission at Efficiency Vermont draws Gov. Scott’s attention, and Brattleboro has a new fire chief.
