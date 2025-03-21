Calm and composed
We preview original classical music compositions written by Vermont students for a Music-COMP concert next week. Plus, what’s behind the financial shortfall hampering Randolph’s Gifford Medical Center, lawmakers consider a bill to provide emergency financial relief for Vermont’s largest health insurer if its money woes worsen, the Vermont Senate approves legislation giving financial incentives to people who take care of seriously ill family members at home, lawmakers also advance a proposed constitutional amendment further protecting Vermonters’ rights to organize and collectively bargain, the University of Vermont announces its next president, and we preview UVM's game against NC State in the opening round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in our weekly sports report.
