Bern notice
A conversation with Vermont’s senior U.S. senator Bernie Sanders as he tries to rally political and public opposition to president Trump’s agenda in Washington. Plus, Vermont lawmakers consider a bill to plug holes left by federal cuts to a popular food program, warnings about air travel for some green card holders after a New Hampshire resident was detained by immigration officials in Boston earlier this month, a substance use disorder treatment provider in Vergennes is closing its women’s facility, and why Vermont’s geological make-up makes mud season even muddier.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
