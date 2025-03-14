Puppy parenting
A couple that had never had kids or pets adopts a puppy and records an audio diary of the first seven months of that new and often difficult experience. Plus, Zoie Saunders is confirmed as Vermont’s Secretary of Education, both of Vermont’s senators say they’ll vote against a short-term budget bill Republicans passed in the House this week, a St. Michael’s College professor is trying to capture images of bobcats and other mountain cats in urban and suburban areas of the state, president Trump taps a six-term New Hampshire lawmaker to head up New England’s FEMA office, a nearly 500-acre parcel of private land in Wallingford has been conserved as federal land, and the UVM women’s basketball team has a chance to get to the NCAA tournament when they tip off against the Great Danes in Albany.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...