Birthing quandary
The board members of a small community hospital in Morrisville face a difficult decision on whether to close its birthing center. Plus, Middlebury College is among 60 universities under threat of enforcement for allegedly failing to protect Jewish students on campus, Ripton elementary school is losing its kindergarten and first grade classes, the Scott administration warns volatility in Washington makes it hard to predict Vermont’s future economic health despite current strong revenues, the Department of Public safety seeks input regarding a new report suggesting changes to how emergency dispatch calls are handled, and Vermont now has its first official Animal Welfare Director.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...