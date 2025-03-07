Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Damming praise

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
How supporting the state’s beaver population could help Vermont with flood resiliency. Plus, Gov. Scott is glad most school budgets passed this year but adds more needs to be done to reform education, the governor fills a soon-to-be vacant spot on the state Board of Education with the appointment of a former Bennington state senator, UVM institutes a 60-day hiring freeze in response to proposed reductions in federal funding from the Trump administration, bird flu so far has not adversely affected the state’s duck and geese populations, the Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission fills a final seat that had been vacant for more than a year, and we ponder which players could be moved by the end of today’s NHL trade deadline in our weekly sports report.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

