Passing grades
Examining why many more school budgets were approved during Town Meeting Day this year, after nearly a third failed last year. Plus, state officials and local business owners brace for the economic impact of a trade war with Canada, Vermont’s attorney general praises the U.S. Supreme Court for blocking an effort by the Trump administration to freeze foreign aid, corrections staff lock down Vermont prisons while searching for contraband, voters show mixed support for local options taxes on Town Meeting Day, and Dartmouth College is hosting the NCAA Skiing Championships for the first time in more than two decades.
