The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Good stewards

By Brittany Patterson,
Liam Elder-ConnorsAdiah Gholston
Published February 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A new study out of Dartmouth College examines how current research practices can improve the governance of Indigenous data. Plus, the University of Vermont Health Network will continue to run three dialysis clinics around the state, a Shelburne cop who hit and killed a cyclist is now facing criminal charges related to the incident, a new poll finds the majority of Vermonters don’t approve of President Donald Trump’s job performance, why Abenaki leaders from Odanak First Nation were at the Statehouse last week and how you can help prevent avalanches.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

