‘I am a resource for you’
We meet an Iraqi refugee who came to Vermont as a teenager and now works as a police liaison officer in Winooski schools. Plus, a state organization that provides legal assistance to immigrants has half its staff laid off due to funding cuts by the Trump administration, how the U-V-M Medical Center is trying to help people of color adjust to work and life in Vermont, New York’s Department of Corrections temporarily shuts down prison visitations following days of unrest and unsanctioned strikes by some prison staff, and an oversupply of cannabis is prompting concerns that the state’s smaller growers may be forced out of business.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...