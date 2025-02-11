Game on
We hear from Champlain College students studying video game development in a program that includes time in Montreal getting hands-on experience with gaming studios. Plus, Vermont joins a multistate lawsuit aimed at stopping the Treasury Department from transferring sensitive personal data to an agency controlled by Elon Musk, plans for a statewide electric vehicle charging program are on hold following a Trump administration freeze on federal money, McGill University in Montreal plans to cut $45 million and hundreds of jobs from its annual budget, and public school advocates criticize a Scott administration plan to give every Vermont student an option to enter a school choice lottery.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
