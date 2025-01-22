On thin ice
We visit the skating trail at Lake Morey, which town officials in Fairlee helped save by folding into its recreation department. Plus, Vermont joins a multistate lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch says he’s appalled at Trump’s blanket pardon for people charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, Canadian officials say proposed tariffs on their goods will raise prices for Vermonters, legislation that could erase hundreds of millions of dollars worth of medical debt will be introduced this week, and authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a Border Patrol agent in Coventry.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...