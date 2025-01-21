Term and conditions
How Vermont schools are trying to protect students who may not have legal status as Donald Trump begins his second term as president, and how the new Trump administration’s promise to conduct a mass deportation campaign could impact Vermont’s dairy industry. Plus, Vermont’s Department for Children and Families allegedly tried to illegally take custody of a woman’s child, Vermont moves closer to qualifying doulas for Medicaid coverage, UVM gets $24 million in federal funding to invest in semiconductor research, and the head of Vermont’s largest insurer says the state’s health care premiums are failing to cover the cost of care.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
