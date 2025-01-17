Hedging your bets
Checking in on the state’s efforts to help people who develop gambling problems, after one year since online sports betting was legalized in Vermont. Plus, the Public Utility Commission recommends nixing the clean heat standard, some lawmakers in Montpelier want to exempt more Vermonters from paying state income taxes on Social Security, an outdoor clothing outlet in Essex will close a little more than a year after opening, the state director of the U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency prepares to leave his post as a new presidential administration takes over in Washington, and we make predictions for this weekend’s NFL divisional playoff games in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...