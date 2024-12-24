Branching out
A Christmas tree farmer in New Hampshire tries a new tree variety in the face of climate change, which is making it harder to grow traditional species in New England. Plus, Vermont will receive flood assistance after Congress passed a short-term spending bill over the weekend, state House Republicans will introduce legislation to repeal the clean heat standard, the Community College of Vermont will offer free tuition for the formerly incarcerated, and Social Security recipients will see a small bump in assistance next year.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...