‘I want to be someone like my dad’
We finish reporter Erica Heilman’s week-long series of interviews about class with a man whose parents immigrated to the U.S. to find better lives for themselves, then opened a Thai restaurant in Montpelier. Plus, Vermont’s motel voucher program for unhoused people has turned away hundreds of eligible households this month for lack of space, a more user friendly online filing system for Vermont businesses debuts, Gov. Scott announces a new program to help Vermonters get unclaimed property back, two North Atlantic right whales have become entangled in fishing gear off Nantucket, and we recap the history-making season for the NCAA division one national champion UVM men’s soccer team in our weekly sports report.
