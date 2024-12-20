Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

‘I want to be someone like my dad’

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
We finish reporter Erica Heilman’s week-long series of interviews about class with a man whose parents immigrated to the U.S. to find better lives for themselves, then opened a Thai restaurant in Montpelier. Plus, Vermont’s motel voucher program for unhoused people has turned away hundreds of eligible households this month for lack of space, a more user friendly online filing system for Vermont businesses debuts, Gov. Scott announces a new program to help Vermonters get unclaimed property back, two North Atlantic right whales have become entangled in fishing gear off Nantucket, and we recap the history-making season for the NCAA division one national champion UVM men’s soccer team in our weekly sports report.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

