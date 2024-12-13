Act now
Home builders are trying to take advantage of eased restrictions to Act 250, Vermont’s land use law. Plus, a legislative committee recommends agricultural workers receive the state minimum wage, a new study shows Vermont has become a popular place for people to move to since the pandemic, researchers are studying spider brains to gain a better understanding of how Alzheimer’s disease develops in humans, Woodstock residents approve bonds tied to the purchase of a local water system, and we grade the first big off-season move by the Boston Red Sox to get back to playoff contention in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...