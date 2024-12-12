Mind the gap
Law enforcement and mental health officials grapple with a recent spate of homicides involving young men in mental distress, and what they suggest about the gap between those two systems. Plus, Bernie Sanders says his next term in the Senate will likely be his last, state officials are downgrading flood risks to Vermont communities, a new bridge running between Vermont and New Hampshire has opened, a cannabis retailer in Middlebury sues the state over its weed-related advertising rules, and advocates for Lake Champlain call on lawmakers to limit the use of road salt on private land.
