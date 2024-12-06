The climate surrounding Trump
What President-elect Donald Trump’s record on environmental protections could mean for Vermont during his second presidency. Plus, Gov. Phil Scott wants to keep property taxes flat next year, Green Mountain Transit cut services on nine bus routes this week due to a budget gap, GlobalFoundries will use a $1.5 billion federal grant to expand manufacturing, rural dialysis patients are wondering about the future of their care and Upper Valley researchers are using a 3D printer to create objects out of ice.
