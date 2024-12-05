Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

A circle of song

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published December 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Why a group of musicians have been gathering in Rutland for more than 30 years. Plus, a Canadian storm system is expected to create hazardous driving conditions in Vermont, a person was found dead at a Berlin homeless encampment Saturday, police are investigating hazing allegations at Dartmouth College, Vermont House Republicans say they’ll focus on reversing the state’s aging demographic trends, and the annual audit of Vermont election results showed initial vote tallies were largely accurate.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

