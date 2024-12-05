A circle of song
Why a group of musicians have been gathering in Rutland for more than 30 years. Plus, a Canadian storm system is expected to create hazardous driving conditions in Vermont, a person was found dead at a Berlin homeless encampment Saturday, police are investigating hazing allegations at Dartmouth College, Vermont House Republicans say they’ll focus on reversing the state’s aging demographic trends, and the annual audit of Vermont election results showed initial vote tallies were largely accurate.
