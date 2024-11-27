Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Before the point of no return

By Sabine Poux,
Elodie Reed
Published November 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A look back at this year’s successful use of chicanes in the Notch, and a preview of what property taxes will look like next year. Plus, Vermonters should prepare for snow on Thanksgiving, the Scott administration is taking advantage of federal funds before Trump is back in the White House, Gov. Phil Scott is making interim Education Secretary Zoie Saunders’s position permanent, Sen. Peter Welch is trying to overturn a plan by the Biden administration to cut Medicare reimbursement rates and a man accused of orchestrating a scheme to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

