Before the point of no return
A look back at this year’s successful use of chicanes in the Notch, and a preview of what property taxes will look like next year. Plus, Vermonters should prepare for snow on Thanksgiving, the Scott administration is taking advantage of federal funds before Trump is back in the White House, Gov. Phil Scott is making interim Education Secretary Zoie Saunders’s position permanent, Sen. Peter Welch is trying to overturn a plan by the Biden administration to cut Medicare reimbursement rates and a man accused of orchestrating a scheme to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
The Frequency
