Immigration under Trump
How dairy farmworkers in Vermont could be impacted by the re-election of Donald Trump, who has vowed to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants. Plus, Senate Democrats have a new leader and are pledging property tax reform will be top of the agenda when lawmakers return to Montpelier in January, Burlington's police union says it plans to push back against increased civilian oversight of the department, a 99-room hotel gets the greenlight in Rutland, Vermont’s largest telecommunications company may soon have a new owner and a burn ban for southern Vermont is extended.
