Trail work
How public access to hundreds of miles of legal trails in Vermont could be limited depending on a case likely to come before the Vermont Supreme Court. Plus, hate crime charges are not expected to be filed against a man accused of shooting three Palestinian college students in Burlington, a new invasive clam is identified in southern Lake Champlain, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik accepts president-elect Trump’s nomination to serve as next U.S. ambassador to the U.N., state police identify the Shelburne police officer who fatally struck a bicyclist with his patrol car, and cold temperatures allow Killington Ski Resort to make snow in advance of the Women’s World Cup later this month.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
