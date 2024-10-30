Handling the truth
The Vermont Truth and Reconciliation Commission is tasked with confronting the historical harms the state has perpetrated against marginalized groups, but some worry the panel’s mandate is too broad. Plus, contingency plans are in place should there be disruptions at the polls on Election Day, Vermont’s House speaker defends her record after an independent representative announced she’ll seek the post, burn permits are put on hold for two weeks following recent reports of wildfires, and the longest remaining stretch of private land on the Long Trail gets permanent protection.
