Cautious optimism
Delving into the promise and challenges of a new law adding major funding to Vermont’s child care system. Plus, a southern Vermont hospital pushes back on a new report calling for a major overhaul of the health care system, the CEO of Lamoille Health has parted ways with the community health center, Sen. Welch urges Kamala Harris to shift her focus to economic issues in the final days before the November election, a petition on retail cannabis sales in Sharon garners enough signatures to trigger a revote, and public health officials say the state's COVID-19 vaccine program has reached an important public awareness milestone.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...