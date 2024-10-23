Sum kind of race
We hear from the two candidates vying to be Vermont’s next state auditor. Plus, Burlington is set to open a walk-in clinic for people experiencing a mental health crisis, older Vermonters reveal some of their biggest concerns at a recent political forum in advance of the November election, Barre is hosting a community forum to help draft a flood resiliency plan, the number of Vermonters now immunized against COVID-19 hovers well below initial vaccination rates, and researchers in Vermont and Maine are looking into whether they can manage invasive plant species to reduce the risk of tick-based illnesses.
