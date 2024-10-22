Funding fundamentals
Breaking down Vermont’s complex system of education funding. Plus, the lead author of a report recommending radical changes to Vermont’s health care system owns up to several errors, why Sen. Bernie Sanders has been campaigning for Democratic senate candidates in tight national races, a judge reopens foreclosure proceedings on a former military-style training property in West Pawlet, the candidates for Vermont attorney general discuss legal action against social media giant TikTok, and a musical with roots at Dartmouth College opens the season for an off-Broadway theater in New York City.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...