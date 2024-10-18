Dark money matters
The future of Vermont’s energy policy lures out-of-state political action committee money into state legislative races. Plus, advocates for Vermonters evicted from the motel voucher program say three emergency family shelters are coming too late, state incentives for buying electric vehicles get put on hold, town clerks urge Vermonters to ask about an accessible voting tablet system, Vermont’s historic sites are set to close for 2024 by the end of October, a local nonprofit that supports people in addiction recovery celebrates its 10th anniversary, and we find out about Vermont's new ABA basketball team in our weekly sports report.
