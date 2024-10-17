Feeling sheepish
A sampling of sounds from annual fall harvest festival activities happening around Vermont. Plus, three emergency family shelters are being set up to help people recently evicted from the state’s motel voucher program, early mail voting gets off to a strong start, Woodstock’s police chief is the subject of a criminal investigation, Vermont is getting a $400,000 settlement from Amazon for its failure to prevent illegal sales of tobacco products, and the award-winning Broadway musical Hadestown has returned to Vermont.
