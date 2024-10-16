In stitches
Two exhibitions at the Fleming Museum showcase dynamic and sometimes surprising quilt subjects. Plus, overdose reversal meds are distributed as a precaution to town clerks after the Secretary of State’s office received a suspicious package, gubernatorial candidates debate the best ways to deal with climate change, police investigate an apparent drowning death in Williamstown, a new report posits Vermont could spend hundreds of millions less on schools if districts were configured differently, and the Agency of Education will hold public listening and engagement sessions in the coming weeks.
