Growing pains
Chronicling how Vermonters feel about the state’s all too short gardening season as it comes to a close. Plus, Grand Isle County’s top prosecutor drops a pending simple assault charge against the Franklin County sheriff, a shooting in Waterbury leaves one man dead and another injured, the South Burlington City Council wants federal action to remove F-35 jets from Vermont, high tourist traffic complicates efforts to rescue some hikers in the White Mountains, and Rutland postpones a housing development summit.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...