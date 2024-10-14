Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Seeing green

By Elodie Reed,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cannabis sales have far exceeded expectations in the two years since Vermont’s retail marketplace opened, but the industry is still facing growing pains. Plus, Indigenous Peoples’ Day events are happening throughout this week, attendees of a public forum in Newport are worried about potential major changes to North Country Hospital, Vermont is pulling the plug on a popular electric vehicle incentive program, the minimum wage is set to rise in Vermont in the new year, local officials are figuring out how to address a new federal rule requiring water utilities nationwide to replace lead pipes, and Killington Resort receives its first snow of the season.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

