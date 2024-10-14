Seeing green
Cannabis sales have far exceeded expectations in the two years since Vermont’s retail marketplace opened, but the industry is still facing growing pains. Plus, Indigenous Peoples’ Day events are happening throughout this week, attendees of a public forum in Newport are worried about potential major changes to North Country Hospital, Vermont is pulling the plug on a popular electric vehicle incentive program, the minimum wage is set to rise in Vermont in the new year, local officials are figuring out how to address a new federal rule requiring water utilities nationwide to replace lead pipes, and Killington Resort receives its first snow of the season.
