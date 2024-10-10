Social surcharge
Why Vermont is one of just nine states that taxes some social security benefits. Plus, after two mistrials the prosecutor who charged a Franklin County sheriff with assault is considering whether to call for a third trial, the state is suing social media company TikTok alleging it purposefully uses addictive algorithms, Vermont’s candidates for lieutenant governor spar over who would better represent the working class, a new report details how human-caused climate change is disrupting life in Vermont, and a second case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in upstate New York.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...