Nowhere to go
The state is scaling back the emergency motel voucher program, despite hundreds of families with children having few other options for shelter. Plus, Vermont’s Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy protection, pressure ramps up on the U.S. Postal Service to set a date for reopening Montpelier’s post office, public flood insurance claims are paying out much more on average than FEMA aid, the state wants public feedback on plans for improving water quality in the Connecticut River, and Vermont libraries will be awarded millions of dollars in grants from the American Rescue Plan Act.
