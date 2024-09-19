Taxed out
Tax bills in Putney have soared and many longtime residents worry they can’t afford to keep living there. Plus, warnings that state government needs to address the homelessness crisis as hundreds of unhoused people lose their emergency motel vouchers, a new report says Vermont needs to address inequities in its current health care system, the home of a Palestinian American injured in a shooting in Burlington is being retrofitted to accommodate his wheelchair, and Barre voters narrowly pass their school budget on a fourth attempt.
