Homeward bind
What’s needed over the next five years to resolve Vermont’s severe housing shortage. Plus, Vermont gets another disaster declaration from the federal government to help recover from flood damage in Lamoille County, the only school district in Vermont yet to pass a budget makes a fourth attempt to do so tomorrow, a new report says adhering to the clean heat standard passed by lawmakers last year could cost upwards of $9 billion, New Hampshire’s governor signs a bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, and Phish will play concerts next month to benefit an addiction recovery center in Ludlow.
