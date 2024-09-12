Hard pass
An update on the only Vermont school district still without a school budget ahead of its fourth attempt to pass one next week. Plus, Vermont’s Roman Catholic Diocese is facing new child sex abuse lawsuits, one year after catastrophic flood damage Montpelier is still without a fully functioning post office, one of Vermont’s oldest buildings reopens for visitors after undergoing extensive renovations, the owner of a controversial military-style training camp in West Pawlet has been arrested again, and a couple in Worcester is hoping for the return of a T-Rex sculpture that’s gone missing from their front lawn after being a fixture there for two decades.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
