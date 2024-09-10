Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Real fake problems

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Concerns that artificial intelligence use in politics could undermine public trust in government. Plus, the EPA says Vermont needs to change how it regulates farm water quality, an investigation begins into a plane crash in Ferrisburgh that killed four Connecticut residents, Rutland City officials court New England housing developers, a proposed development in the Upper Valley is facing some local opposition, dog trackers are available for hunters who have wounded an animal but can’t follow the blood trail to recover it, and applications are open for hunting coyotes with dogs.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

