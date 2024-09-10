Real fake problems
Concerns that artificial intelligence use in politics could undermine public trust in government. Plus, the EPA says Vermont needs to change how it regulates farm water quality, an investigation begins into a plane crash in Ferrisburgh that killed four Connecticut residents, Rutland City officials court New England housing developers, a proposed development in the Upper Valley is facing some local opposition, dog trackers are available for hunters who have wounded an animal but can’t follow the blood trail to recover it, and applications are open for hunting coyotes with dogs.
