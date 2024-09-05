Take me to the river
Prices for homes along the Connecticut River have soared, pricing out many people who lived there years before the waterway underwent a massive pollution clean-up. Plus, the Scott administration says it’s time to take advantage of a temporary pause on Act 250 to create more affordable housing, climate change is lengthening mosquito season in some parts of Vermont and putting people in those regions at greater risk of illnesses like EEE, Rockingham receives money from a National Park Service award to preserve its meeting house, a winning Vermont Lottery ticket for more than $6 million was sold in Franklin County, and Vermonter and rugby sensation Ilona Maher announces she’ll compete in Dancing With the Stars.
